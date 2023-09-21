Abrams went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 13-3 win over the White Sox. He also drew two walks.

Abrams doubled to lead off the first inning before coming around to score Washington's first of 13 runs on the day. He added another double in the following inning to score Ildemaro Vargas and Jacob Young, giving the shortstop his fifth multi-hit game this month. Abrams has now hit safely in three straight and has drawn 11 walks already this month after recording just two free passes in August.