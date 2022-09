Abrams went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's victory over the Cardinals.

After receiving the day off Wednesday, Abrams picked up right where he left off, with two hits Thursday. He is now batting .360 (9-for-25) in his last six games to improve his slash line to .230/.274/.305 on the season. He has also scored five runs in that stretch, as he has been somewhat of a second leadoff hitter batting mostly in the ninth spot in the order.