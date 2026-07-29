Nationals' Connelly Early: Trending toward late-August return

Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni said Wednesday that Early (elbow) is projected to return from the 15-day injured list in the final week of August, Byron Kerr of MLB.com reports.

After acquiring Early from the Red Sox over the weekend, the Nationals seem to be preparing for a slow buildup for the left-hander as he works his way back from elbow inflammation. He's slated to throw a two-inning simulated bullpen session within the next day or two before likely throwing a simulated game Monday in Washington, D.C. or on the road in Philadelphia. After that, Early is expected to report to an affiliate to begin a rehab assignment, and he looks like he'll need around three starts in the minors before making his Nationals debut by the end of August.