Abbott did not factor into the decision against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out five and walking one over six innings.

Abbott threw 57 of 83 pitches for strikes across six frames for his first quality start of the year. Although he did not factor into the decision, he did pitch well. Abbott has been a mixed bag since becoming a starter for the Nationals. He shined in his starting debut earlier this month, lasting five innings and not allowing a run. His next two starts resulted in 10 earned runs over 7.2 innings, so turning in a quality start is a good sign that the young righty may be figuring things out. He will take a 5.16 ERA into his next outing.