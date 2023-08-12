Abbott (1-1) recorded the win in Friday's 8-2 victory over the A's, allowing a hit and a walk over 1.1 scoreless relief innings. He struck out one.

Joan Adon (leg) left the game after three innings due to cramps, and after Abbott worked the top of the fourth, the Nats took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame. The 27-year-old right-hander has done little to earn a high-leverage role this season, and over 14.1 innings since the beginning of July he's been saddled with a 5.65 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB. With Washington more focused on the workloads of its young rotation arms than on winning, however, there could be plenty of long-relief innings available for Abbott down the stretch.