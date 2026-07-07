Nationals' Curtis Mead: Goes deep in three-hit effort

Mead went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, a double, three total RBI and two total runs scored in Monday's 12-11 win over Houston.

Mead was a constant contributor in Washington's offensive outburst, with each of his three hits driving in a run, highlighted by a solo homer in the fifth inning. The third baseman had gone 9-for-31 (.290) over his previous eight games entering Monday but hadn't driven in a run since June 25. The 25-year-old has seized regular playing time this season and is making the most of it, slashing .240/.333/.483 with 15 homers, 42 RBI, 40 runs and five stolen bases across 75 contests.