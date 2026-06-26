Nationals' Curtis Mead: Swats 14th homer

Mead went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.

The 25-year-old went deep for the second straight game and the third time in the last four, ripping a Cristopher Sanchez first-pitch sinker over the left-fiend fence in the first inning. Mead is still having trouble stringing together base hits -- his last multi-hit performance came June 10, and he's batting just .146 (6-for-41) over 12 contests since then -- but he's already popped for career-best power numbers with 14 home runs and 39 RBI in 237 plate appearances this season.