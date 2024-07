Derek Law threw a scoreless ninth to get his first save of the season in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Mets.

The Nationals regular closer, Kyle Finnegan, had thrown in each of their last three games, so that explains Law getting the save opportunity on Thursday. I wouldn't rush to the waiver wire for Law, as he's been serviceable this season with a 3.18 ERA in 51 innings, but there's not a lot of fantasy value to be had.