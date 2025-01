The Nationals and Law avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.75 million contract Thursday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Law was one of Washington's most reliable relievers in 2024, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 76:24 K:BB over 90 innings. He could be in the mix for saves in 2025 as things stand right now, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Nationals bring in a closer from outside the organization.