Herz (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list and start Monday's contest against the Tigers, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

Herz will make his return to the major-league roster after being sidelined since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2025. The southpaw combined to pitch 18 innings, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 15 hits and seven walks while striking out 19 batters in seven outings since resuming his minor-league rehab assignment in early August. Herz last pitched Sept. 11, tossing 65 pitches in his latest rehab start with Triple-A Rochester, and he'll likely be on some sort of pitch count in his return to the majors.