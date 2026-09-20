Herz (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Monday's contest against the Tigers, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

Herz will make his return to the major-league roster after he had been on the shelf since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2025. Since restarting his minor-league rehab assignment Aug. 8, the southpaw posted a 19:7 K:BB, 4.00 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 18 innings across stops with three different affiliates. He most recently covered 4.1 innings and 65 pitches with Triple-A Rochester on Sept. 11, so he could be somewhat limited from a workload perspective Monday in his 2026 Nationals debut.