Green got into 12 games for the Nationals' rookie-level Florida Coast League affiliate this season, slashing .302/.404/.535 with two homers and a 6:21 BB:K.

The fifth overall pick in this year's draft, Green got to make his pro debut at the close of the FCL season and hit the ball hard but also put up a a 40.3 percent strikeout rate. Already big and strong at the age of 18, Green is built like an NFL linebacker -- or Mike Trout. He's not expected to develop anything resembling Trout's hit tool, but Green has plenty of power and speed for fantasy managers (and Nationals fans) to dream on.