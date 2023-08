Green (wrist) was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday at Single-A Fredericksburg, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Green hasn't appeared in a minor-league game since late June due to a nagging wrist injury that will now officially sideline him at least a little while longer. The 19-year-old outfielder was the fifth overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft, but he's slashed just .218/.327/.318 across 248 plate appearances when healthy this year in Low-A ball.