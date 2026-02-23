Green (hamstring) went 0-for-2 and played four innings in center field Saturday in the Nationals' 6-2 win over the Cardinals in Grapefruit League play.

Green missed the final month of the 2025 season due to a right hamstring strain but was fully cleared for the start of spring training. He'll likely open the upcoming campaign at High-A Wilmington, where he produced a .531 OPS over 140 plate appearances last season before being demoted to Single-A Fredericksburg following the All-Star break.