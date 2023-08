Green (wrist) was sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

Green has been out since June 28 due to a wrist injury and remains on Single-A Fredericksburg's 7-day injured list, but he may only need a handful of games in the FCL before he's deemed ready for activation. The 19-year-old outfielder was hitting .220 with a 13.7 percent walk rate and 43.4 percent strikeout rate in 251 plate appearances for Fredericksburg prior to being shut down.