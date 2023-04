Green is hitting .262 with zero home runs, seven steals and a 25:6 K:BB in 11 games with Single-A Fredericksburg.

Since entering pro ball, Green has a 45.5 percent strikeout rate and an 11.9 percent walk rate. Few prospects can match Green's physical tools, but the hit tool was the one concern entering last year's draft and he hasn't done anything to lessen those concerns through 101 pro plate appearances.