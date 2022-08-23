Fedde (shoulder) was activated ahead of Tuesday's start against the Mariners.
He will end up missing exactly a month with the shoulder issue. Fedde struck out four in four shutout innings in his lone rehab start, so he should be able to go deep enough to qualify for the win if he is pitching well.
