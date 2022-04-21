Fedde (1-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Nationals were routed 11-2 by the Diamondbacks, coughing up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and a walk over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

The Arizona offense was overdue for some positive regression, and Fedde found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time as the Diamondbacks erupted. The right-hander tossed 55 of 80 pitches for strikes before getting the hook after allowing three straight hits in the fourth inning, including a two-run shot by Daulton Varsho. Fedde still has a strong 14:5 K:BB through 13.1 innings over his first three starts, but his 6.75 ERA and 1.65 WHIP make him a risky fantasy option.