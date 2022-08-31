Fedde (5-9) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering six runs on nine hits and a walk over 2.2 innings as the Nationals were downed 10-6 by the A's. He struck out four.

The right-hander dropped his fourth straight decision with his last win coming back on June 21, although Fedde has held the opposition to three runs or less in five of seven starts during that stretch. On the season, the 29-year-old carries a rough 5.29 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 80:49 K:BB through 100.1 innings, but the rebuilding Nats don't have any better options for their rotation.