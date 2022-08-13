Fedde (shoulder) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Fedde threw approximately 40 pitches during a bullpen session last weekend, and he'll require at least one start in the minors prior to rejoining the Nationals' rotation. The right-hander has been on the injured list since July 30, and it's possible that he'll be cleared to return after just one rehab outing.
