Fedde (shoulder) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Fedde threw approximately 40 pitches during a bullpen session last weekend, and he'll require at least one start in the minors prior to rejoining the Nationals' rotation. The right-hander has been on the injured list since July 30, and it's possible that he'll be cleared to return after just one rehab outing.

