Perez was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Tuesday's loss to the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Perez was promoted ahead of Tuesday's contest and was called upon amid the blowout, and he gave up two runs on three hits with a strikeout and zero walks over one inning. Evan Lee will be called up in a corresponding move Wednesday to start the series finale in New York.