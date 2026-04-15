Varland earned the save Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Curiously, manager Blake Butera called Varland's number again for a second straight save opportunity after he pitched a clean ninth inning against the Brewers to pick up his first career save Sunday. Prior to Sunday, Clayton Beeter had recorded both of Washington's saves. Beeter, however, recorded the final two outs of the bottom of the eighth Tuesday before Varland got the ball to open the ninth with a 5-4 lead. It appears as if Butera may be willing to use both pitchers in save situations moving forward. Varland has a 4.50 ERA and 7:3 K:BB through his first six innings.