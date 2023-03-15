Harvey remains behind Kyle Finnegan in the Nationals' bullpen pecking order for now, but he could see save chances if Finnegan gets shifted into a fireman role rather than being used as a traditional closer, Bobby Blanco of MASN reports.

Finnegan still seems likely to see the majority of save chances for the Nationals this season, but there could be saves up for grabs if the right-hander gets the call earlier in games in tight situations. Harvey would be just one of many candidates who could benefit, with Alex Colome, Sean Doolittle (elbow), Carl Edwards and Mason Thompson also in the mix depending on matchups and performance. Harvey's arm talent has never been in question, only his ability to stay healthy enough to show it, but after posting a career-high 39.1 innings in 2022 with a 2.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 28.7 percent strikeout rate, he's looked good this spring and seems ready for a consistent high-leverage role.