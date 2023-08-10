Harvey (elbow) is set to throw to live hitters Friday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
The Nationals have been without their go-to ninth inning reliever for close to a month. Harvey was sent to the 15-day injured list on July 17 with a right elbow strain. When he faces live hitting Friday, he will pitch for three outs or between 20-25 pitches as he nears a return.
