Harvey (elbow) is set to throw to live hitters Friday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals have been without their go-to ninth inning reliever for close to a month. Harvey was sent to the 15-day injured list on July 17 with a right elbow strain. When he faces live hitting Friday, he will pitch for three outs or between 20-25 pitches as he nears a return.