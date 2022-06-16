Tetreault is scheduled to make his second start with the Nationals on Sunday against the Phillies.

With Steven Strasburg (ribs) recently moving back to the injured list and with Washington electing to keep fellow rookie pitcher Evan Lee in the bullpen for now, Tetreault will receive at least one more turn through the rotation. Tetreault was blasted for seven runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- over four innings in his MLB debut Tuesday against Atlanta, so he'll likely need a better showing Sunday to ensure he holds off Lee or another pitcher for the final spot in Washington's rotation.