Bennett underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow last week, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Bennett has been out of action at High-A Wilmington since late August, and his surgery will keep him out through the entire 2024 campaign. The 2022 second-round draft pick logged a 3.29 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 63 innings between Single-A and High-A, and he is expected to be ready for the start of 2025.