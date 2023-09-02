Irvin came away with a no-decision Friday in the Nationals' 8-5 extra-innings loss to the Marlins, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander got the hook after 80 pitches (44 strikes) with the score tied 3-3, marking his seventh straight start without a decision and snapping his quality start streak at three. Irvin has pitched relatively well over that stretch however, posting a 3.43 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB through 39.1 innings. With Washington looking to manage the workload of its younger arms, the 26-year-old likely won't take the mound again until next weekend in a home start against the Dodgers.