The Nationals recalled Irvin from Triple-A Rochester ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Cubs.

Just as manager Dave Martinez said would be the case following Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Cubs, Irvin will step into the rotation Wednesday for what will be his MLB debut. The 26-year-old right-hander supplied a 5.64 ERA and 1.54 WHIP while striking out 20 over 22.1 innings at Rochester, but he could nonetheless have a chance to stick around as the Nationals' No. 5 starter with a solid showing against the Cubs.