Irvin (2-5) picked up the win Saturday, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in an 8-3 victory over the Rangers. He struck out one.

The right-hander was far from dominant, but Washington's offense handed Irvin an 8-0 lead before Texas finally got on the board in the fourth inning. It's the 26-year-old rookie's first win in two months, but he's been giving the Nats reliable innings lately, posting a 3.69 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over six starts since the beginning of June despite a mediocre 19:11 K:BB through 31.2 frames. Irvin may face some workload concerns in the second half -- he's thrown 81 innings already in 2023 between Triple-A and the majors but tossed only 103.1 innings in the minors last year -- but he appears to be firming up his grip on a rotation spot.