Irvin did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings in a 3-2 win over the Athletics. He struck out six.

Though the Nationals are planning on monitoring Irvin's workload for the remainder of the season, he threw 99 pitches across 6.2 frames Saturday. He only surrendered a pair of runs, but both came on long balls as JJ Bleday and Brent Rooker each tagged Irvin for solo homers. Irvin has now allowed a home run in eight of his last nine starts and has served up multiple long balls in four of his last five outings. Despite his power troubles, Irvin owns a palatable 4.76 ERA across 90.2 innings with a 74:36 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled to take on the Phillies for his next start.