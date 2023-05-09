Irvin (1-0) earned the win Monday, allowing four hits and three walks over 6.1 scoreless innings in a 5-1 win over the Giants. He struck out five.

Irvin has now allowed just one run over 10.2 innings this year. The rookie has started his big league career off well after spending four and a half years working up the ranks in Washington's farm system. However, this is a very small sample size, and fantasy managers would be better off watching him develop a bit more before fully trusting him.