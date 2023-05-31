Irvin (1-3) took the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings.
Irvin contained his struggles to the second and third innings, but the damage was too much for the Nationals to overcome. He's lost three of his last four outings, and this was just the second time in six starts Irvin's been able to finish five frames. He's at a 5.67 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 22:17 K:BB through 27 innings. With a 5.7 BB/9 and four home runs surrendered in his last three appearances, there's not much to like with the right-hander. He's projected for a home start versus the Diamondbacks in his next outing.
