Nationals' Jake Irvin: Lasts five innings against Cubs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Irvin (5-2) took the loss Thursday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings.
Irvin added a tally in the loss column for the first time in six starts and failed to complete six innings for a second straight outing. Before that, Irvin had tossed six innings in seven of his previous eight appearances. In 13 starts this season, Irvin owns a 4.02 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and a 50:22 K:BB over 78.1 innings. He's on track to face the Mets in New York next time out.
