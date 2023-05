Irvin did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks over 4 innings against San Diego. He struck out four.

It's a step in the right direction for Irvin after he allowed 10 runs in 7.1 innings over his previous two outings. Still, the rookie right-hander only made it through four innings after throwing 76 pitches. Irvin is 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 19:16 K:BB through his first five major-league starts (22 innings).