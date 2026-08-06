Nationals' Jake Irvin: No-decision vs. Philadelphia

Irvin did not factor into Wednesday's extra-innings game against the Phillies, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings.

Irvin's start Wednesday was far better than his prior outing against Atlanta this past Thursday, which was his first appearance since late May after being activated from the IL. Both of the runs he gave up came in the second inning, including a leadoff homer by Luis Arraez, but Irvin faced the minimum number of batters in four of the other six frames he pitched in. He'll take a 5.37 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 62 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against the Cubs, in what could be the first of a two-start week for the 29-year-old right-hander.