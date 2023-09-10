Irvin came away with a no-decision Saturday in the Nationals' 7-6 extra-innings win over the Dodgers, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The 26-year-old righty delivered his fourth quality start in his last five outings and out-pitched more heralded rookie Bobby Miller in the process, but Irvin saw his fourth win of the season slip away when Kyle Finnegan blew the save in the ninth. Since the beginning of August, Irvin has produced an impressive 2.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB through 34 innings as he looks to lock himself into the Nats' 2024 rotation plans. He's next set to take the mound next weekend in Milwaukee.