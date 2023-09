Irvin was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right ankle tendinitis, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Irvin suffered the season-ending injury during his start Thursday against Atlanta, in which he surrendered five earned runs on seven hits and three walks over just 2.2 innings of work. He'll finish the 2023 campaign with a 3-7 record, 4.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 99:54 K:BB in 121 innings (24 starts) for the Nationals.