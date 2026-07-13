Nationals' Jake Irvin: Starts up rehab assignment

Irvin (shoulder) struck out three and gave up one hit and no walks over three scoreless innings Monday in a rehab start in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Making his first appearance in a game since May 23 following an extended recovery from a right shoulder strain, Irvin looked sharp while facing off a lineup consisting mostly of teenaged hitters. He'll presumably shift his rehab assignment to a higher level this weekend when the Nationals' full-season affiliates are back in action following the All-Star break and will aim to push up his pitch count. Prior to landing on the injured list, Irvin had posted a solid 58:22 K:BB over 51.2 innings, but an elevated BABIP (.304) and low strand rate (63.4 percent) played a part in inflating his ERA (5.23) and WHIP (1.35).