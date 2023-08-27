Irvin came away with a no-decision Saturday in the Nationals' 3-2 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out three.

In a matchup of rookie right-handers, Irvin battled the more heralded Eury Perez to a stalemate over six frames, leaving the mound after 96 pitches (58 strikes) with the score tied 1-1. It's the third straight quality start for Irvin, but he hasn't gotten a decision in any of them, and his last win came back on July 21. In six outings since, he sports a 3.15 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through 34.1 innings. Irvin will try to get back in the win column in his next start, a potential rematch with the Marlins back in Washington next weekend.