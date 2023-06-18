Irvin didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Marlins, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander hadn't pitched since June 6 in order to work on some mechanical adjustments, and the tweaks paid immediate dividends as Irvin put together his best performance since he delivered a quality start against the Giants on May 8. He still wasn't particularly efficient however, throwing 88 pitches (55 strikes) before exiting with the score tied 1-1. Irvin's 5.25 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 27:22 K:BB through his first 36 big-league innings remain unimpressive, but the rebuilding Nationals don't have any better options for their rotation. He'll try to take another step forward in his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the Diamondbacks.