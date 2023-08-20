Irvin came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Phillies, allowing five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The rookie right-hander delivered his best performance yet in the majors and left the mound in line for his fourth win, but the Nationals' bullpen completely fell apart over the final three frames. Irvin generated 33 called or swinging strikes among his 94 pitches as he produced his second straight quality start and sixth of the year, and he'll look for a better result in his next outing, likely to come next weekend in Miami.