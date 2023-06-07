Irvin did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over four innings against Arizona. He struck out one.

After bursting onto the scene with one run allowed across his first two starts (10.2 innings), Irvin has slowed up considerably, piling up three losses with an 8.85 ERA and a 15:13 K/BB over 20.1 innings (five starts) since. Though he has matched up against some powerful offenses in the Mets, Padres and Dodgers over that five start stretch, Irvin hasn't shown much to give managers hope for a turnaround. He is lined up for another tough start on the road against Atlanta this weekend.