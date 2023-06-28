Irvin allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings to take a no-decision Tuesday versus the Mariners.

Irvin started off shaky, as Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run home in the first inning. After that, Irvin settled down and came up an out short of a quality start. The right-hander's winless stretch is up to eight starts, and he's still sitting on a mediocre 4.72 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 37:25 K:BB through 47.2 innings across 10 starts this season. Irvin is projected for a challenging home start versus the Reds next week.