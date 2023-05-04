Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Thursday that Irvin will stay on the major-league roster for now, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Martinez wouldn't fully commit to Irvin getting another start, but the 26-year-old right-hander probably earned it after delivering 4.1 innings of one-run ball in his MLB debut Wednesday versus the Cubs. If the Nats stay on turn and Irvin does indeed remain a normal part of the rotation, his second major-league outing would likely be on the road early next week in San Francisco.