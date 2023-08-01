Irvin allowed two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in Monday's win over Milwaukee. He struck out two and dd not factor in the decision.

Irvin gave up one run through five innings before putting three straight Brewers on base in the sixth, ending his outing. He was tagged with 11 runs in just 15.2 innings over his previous three outings before Monday's decent performance. Irvin registered a 5.06 ERA across six July starts, raising his season ERA to 4.86 through 79.2 frames. His next outing is currently lined up for this weekend in Cincinnati.