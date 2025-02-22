Wood (quadriceps) is not in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 22-year-old outfielder has been limited this week due to left quad tendinitis, but at this point there doesn't seem to be serious concern surrounding his Opening Day availability. As long as Wood is able to start playing in spring games next week, he will still have plenty of time to build up for the start of the season, as he looks to take the next step in 2025 following a highly successful rookie campaign.