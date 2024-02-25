Wood went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Lane Thomas started the game in right field, but Wood entered as a pinch runner in the fourth inning and destroyed the first pitch he saw from Misael Tamarez when he came to the plate in the fifth, putting the ball onto a walkway beyond the grass in right-center field. Wood scuffled a bit in his first look at Double-A last season and isn't expected to compete for an Opening Day roster spot this time around, but the 21-year-old is one of the Nationals' top prospects and could join Dylan Crews in the big-league outfield later this season if he begins to solve pitching in the high minors.