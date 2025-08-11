Wood went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-RBI doubles and a run scored during Sunday's 8-0 win over the Giants.

Wood finishes the three-game set against San Francisco 5-for-13 with four doubles and a home run after notching his third game of 2025 with multiple doubles Sunday. When the outfielder wasn't roping extra-base hits, though, he was often striking out. Wood had seven Ks during the series. On the year, Wood has 25 home runs, 14 stolen bases and a .844 OPS.