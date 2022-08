Wood isn't in the lineup Tuesday for Single-A Fredericksburg due to knee soreness, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 19-year-old was removed from Sunday's contest due to the injury and will be sidelined for at least one game. Wood has appeared in 19 games since being acquired by the Nationals in the Juan Soto trade and has a .307/.369/.493 slash line with two home runs, 16 RBI and four stolen bases for Fredericksburg.