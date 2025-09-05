Nationals' Jarlin Susana: Diagnosed with lat strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Susana has been diagnosed with a right lat strain, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Susana had to be removed from his last start at Double-A Harrisburg with the injury. He will meet with the Nationals' medical staff soon to discuss his options, but the injury will surely prevent Susana from pitching again this season. The 21-year-old has collected a 3.51 ERA and 95:34 K:BB over 56.1 innings covering 14 starts between High-A Wilmington and Harrisburg in 2025. Susana previously missed time this season due to a sprained elbow.
